Cybersecurity Executive Bryan S. Ware Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

Homeland Security Executive to Help Guide Company’s Product and Business Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Bryan S. Ware to its Advisory Board. Ware brings extensive government and business experience, with a particular focus on infrastructure security and policy.

Ware served as the Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). In this role, Ware was responsible for protecting country’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats and attacks. He also led initiatives to identify, understand, and mitigate the impact of evolving risks and emerging technologies on homeland security efforts with a coordinated, whole-of-Department approach to these issues.

Before public office, Ware was a successful entrepreneur, as the founder of an artificial intelligence company which was acquired by Haystax in 2013. After serving as CTO of Haystax, Ware took over as CEO of Haystax in 2016 until its acquisition in 2018.

“We are very excited to have Bryan advising LookingGlass on its next generation of cybersecurity products and business strategy. Bryan’s leadership at DHS, especially in developing policy to reduce national risks and to improve both critical infrastructure cybersecurity and federal network security, means he can provide unique and valuable insight in helping bolster the security and resilience of the global cyber ecosystem,” said LookingGlass President and Chief Operating Officer, Don Gilberg.

“The public sector continues to grapple with an aging computing infrastructure, and therefore a large attack surface. Reducing and combatting this critical cybersecurity risk is paramount and must be done in collaboration with industry innovators. I have seen LookingGlass’s solutions in action, and I am confident in their vision and track record for helping the federal government meet its cybersecurity missions. I look forward to helping with product strategy and advocating, along with other Advisory Board members, for critical capabilities to strengthen the LookingGlass portfolio,” added Ware.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass addresses cybersecurity challenges head on, empowering organizations to meet their missions with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. With foundational solutions that provide effective, dynamic functionality, LookingGlass helps the private and public sectors enhance their cyber mission performance while transforming their cybersecurity missions and operations.

