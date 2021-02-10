Proactive news headlines including Fury Gold Mines, Benchmark Metals, ImagineAR and Recruiter.com Group

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) secures term sheet to finance Kenville gold mine click here

- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) receives TSX approval for its US expansion plans click here

- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) announces partnership with Blue United to help to launch its Augmented Reality platform in Japan click here

- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) engages gaming law firm to pursue US licensing strategy click here

- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHYU) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) adds mescaline production to its psychedelic medicine programs click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) mulls lung scarring as additional endpoint for Phase 2b/3 coronavirus trial of Ifenprodil click here

- Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) announces summer exploration plans for Eau Claire project in Quebec click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) continues to see good drill results from AGB zone at Lawyers project click here

- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) launches partner program for its video recruiting platform click here

