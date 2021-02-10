CrowdLustro Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder
CrowdLustro is raising capital to support growth and new initiatives.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrowdLustro, an equity crowdfunding aggregator, announced the launch of its first official equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. CrowdLustro is raising capital to grow and expand as an equity crowdfunding deal aggregator and research platform. CrowdLustro features a well-organized searchable database that merges equity crowdfunding deal data from all U.S. based crowdfunding portals.
Investors have been actively investing in equity crowdfunding since its inception with the passage of the JOBS Act in 2016. Equity Crowdfunding increased 77.6% from $134.8 million in 2019 to $239.4 million in 2020 and is projected to surpass $500 million in 2021 with new SEC rule changes taking effect this spring.
“As an equity crowdfunding aggregator, raising funds through crowdfunding is the ultimate expression of our business. Crowdfunding is exciting and we believe it’s going to continue to grow into a massive marketplace. The natural need in a fragmented marketplace is a robust aggregation service. Beyond simple aggregation, however, investors require a platform where they can conduct research and discuss offerings. CrowdLustro was founded with the specific intent of meeting both those needs.” – JB Joseph, Co-Founder of CrowdLustro
With over 60 FINRA regulated portals, and more launching every month, investors and investments often get lost in a vast sea of deals. CrowdLustro solves this problem by aggregating all deals from all platforms in one view. Investors can search by industry, security type, platform, offering type, timestamp, and location for smarter and more transparent investment hunting.
With so many deals being offered on so many platforms, being able to make the most informed decision on where to invest your money can feel chaotic, especially for novice investors. To address this problem, CrowdLustro has created a contributor model which features report drafting tools for users to create and share their own research reports with other users and site visitors, creating a path to success for online investing.
“I am investing in CrowdLustro because the opportunity to participate in such an innovative and rapidly growing marketplace is rare. Equity crowdfunding is still in its infancy and is poised for exponential growth in the coming years. The recent SEC rule changes increasing the maximum raise to $5 million should only hasten the industry’s growth.” - says Tom Loutrel, Lead Investor in CrowdLustro’s Wefunder campaign.
About CrowdLustro
CrowdLustro aggregates equity and debt crowdfunding deals from all crowdfunding portals. CrowdLustro is designed to facilitate research of the various Title III crowdfunding deals in one place and features alerts and portfolio functions. In addition, research related to each deal is provided by the "crowd" through our vetting of experienced small company investors who provide their own research and analysis of crowdfunding deals to help everyone better understand terms, returns, and risks associated with these types of investments.
JB Joseph
CrowdLustro
+1 412-952-9977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter