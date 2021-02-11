22nd Annual Black College Expo Goes Virtual Celebrating Black History Month
Students gain access to college recruiters and millions in scholarships via their home computer
Our goal is to work with our college partners to give over 20 million in scholarships again this year.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic safeguard restrictions, Black College Expo will be presented virtually for two days on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. PST and Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. PST. The Virtual California Black College Expo is an online experience for students throughout the state to explore opportunities offered by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), state and private colleges and universities, and other certificate programs.
— NCRF Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Theresa Price
Students can get accepted on the spot, get their college application FEES Waived and receive Scholarships. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to motivating and informative seminars and workshops. The Virtual California Black College Expo is open to students, educators, and parents of all backgrounds. Last year students received over 20 million dollars in scholarships. “Our goal is to work with our college partners to give over 20 million in scholarships again this year,” says Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
The California Black College Expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, Southern California Edison, US Bank, Union Bank and SoCal Gas and powered by National College Resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, Foundation Clothing Co, and HBCU Startups.
To register, please visit https://hopin.com/events/black-college-expo-california-virtual-experience
Instructions for connecting to event:
Please use a laptop, desktop, tablet or cell phone to connect to the event. We advise that you use Google Chrome as your browser the day of the event. Make sure you are in a quiet place with a strong connection to Wi-Fi.
About the Black College Expo
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org.
