Orbit Health Telepsychiatry to Co-sponsor National Healthcare Conference for Correctional Facilities
National provider of telepsychiatry mental health services announces sponsorship of virtual conference on correctional healthcare to mental health professionalsCALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Health, a digital health provider of telepsychiatry to hospitals, clinics, correctional facilities and residential youth homes nationwide, is a proud sponsor of an upcoming conference on correctional healthcare hosted by the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare (NCCHC).
The NCCHC will be holding its Virtual Spring Conference on April 27th and 28th, 2021. Registration for this two-day event is free and available at no charge to all professionals in the field who are responsible for health care in an adult or juvenile correctional facility.
In addition to Certified Correctional Health Professionals (CCHPs), physicians, nurses, social workers, psychologists and dentists can all benefit from the comprehensive educational programming offered at the conference. With over 70 conference sessions and preconference seminars, professionals can access up to 78 hours of Continuing Education (CE) credits over the course of the conference. Registrants will also be able to watch or review sessions through May 31, 2021.
The conference is being held virtually to maximize the safety and health of conference participants and is being offered free of charge to maximize participation from interested professionals. Conference organizers feel it is especially important to reach out to health professionals at this particular time in our society. A statement on the conference website reads,
“2020 was one of the toughest years in history for the correctional field. In addition to the ongoing challenges posed by the opioid crisis and the lack of mental health resources in the field, the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country, resulting in higher rates of death and infection in correctional institutions as compared to the general public.
To thank the dedicated correctional health physicians, nurses, care providers, mental health professionals, and administrators, NCCHC is offering the Spring Conference on Correctional Health Care at no charge.”
In support of NCCHC and its upcoming conference, Orbit Health CEO Dr. Edward Kaftarian explains, “Although our company provides telepsychiatry in a wide variety of healthcare settings to improve community mental health, our overall mission is to help end the cycle of mass incarceration of the mentally ill by serving the psychiatric needs of vulnerable people in the community.” Dr. Kaftarian goes on to describe mental health and behavioral health as pervasive issues for inmates in correctional facilities. “Mental health treatment is one of the most effective components in reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses,” says Dr. Kaftarian. “Although mental health disorders are neither a necessary nor a sufficient factor in either criminal activity or violence, mental health issues undoubtedly contribute to the likelihood of running afoul of the law.”
Program highlights will include two full days of competitively selected educational programming on every facet of correctional health care, including:
• Administration
• Chronic Disease
• Clinical Updates & Guidelines
• COVID-19
• Juvenile Care
• Legal
• Management
• Medication-Assisted Treatment
• Nutrition
• Occupational Stress
• Reentry
• Serious Mental Illness
• Suicide Prevention
• Technology
To learn more about the NCCHC, visit https://www.ncchc.org/. Healthcare professionals interested in signing up for the Spring Conference can visit the conference website directly to register or gather more information. The 2021 NCHHC Spring Conference website address is https://spring-conference.ncchc.org/.
About Orbit Health
Orbit Health provides high-quality telepsychiatry services to correctional facilities, hospitals, clinics, and residential youth homes. The company’s telepsychiatry services include both inpatient and outpatient care, as well as a forensic expert witness group that assists attorneys and courts in matters that involve mental health. Above all else, the mission of Orbit Health is to help end the cycle of mass incarceration of the mentally ill by serving the psychiatric needs of vulnerable people in the community. Orbit Health is a proud sponsor of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Spring Conference on Correctional Health Care.
