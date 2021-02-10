Idan Vidoser Discusses Emerging Trends in Canadian Real Estate
Real estate investor Idan Vidoser recently discussed emerging trends in Canadian real estate.MAPLE, ONTARIO, CANADA , February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadians are moving throughout the country, and the housing market displays this trend. According to RE/MAX Canada, average home prices will rise 4 to 6 percent in 2021. Experienced real estate investor Idan Vidoser recently discussed this rise as well as other emerging trends in the Canadian real estate market.
"We're seeing a major trend in Canadians moving to new towns and provinces," Idan Vidoser said. "These 'move over' buyers are expected to continue increasing market activity this year."
Idan Vidoser explained that Canada has been experiencing a rise in individuals and families relocating throughout the country. Toronto and Vancouver have been leading the markets throughout the country, but other markets to watch include Ottawa, Halifax, Montreal, and Saskatoon.
"Move over" buyers have become more common in many countries around the United States. More professionals are currently working from home with the ability to move to more remote others. Additionally, Idan Vidoser explained that cities' population density and a substantially higher number of COVID-19 cases have made many city dwellers reconsider where they reside. Rural and suburban areas of the country have become drastically more popular than ever before.
"Canada has been enduring an ongoing shortage in houses on the market," Idan Vidoser said. "We can expect this to continue in 2021. The shortage serves as a disadvantage for homebuyers, but it shows that now is an excellent time to put your home on the market and get top dollar for it."
Idan Vidoser added that many Canadians are beginning to feel more confident about the market, despite the pandemic's presence. He stated that 52 percent of Canadian residents reported that they had been looking at real estate as a viable investment option for the new year. These people also reported feeling confident that the housing market will not falter in 2021.
"Another major real estate trend we've seen is Canadians updating their homes during this pandemic," Idan Vidoser said. "This is guaranteed to push prices higher as well, as homes will now offer more upgrades than they would have pre-pandemic."
Idan Vidoser stated that many of these changes have been seen in the younger demographics, specifically those under 35. Canadian real estate agents have seen a significant increase in young Canadians deciding to move out of their current apartments or homes to more spacious homes or less-populated areas. This younger generation has adapted to working online easily and may continue to do so even after the pandemic has run its course.
"The Canadian housing market is one for investors to watch in 2021 and the coming years," Idan Vidoser finished.
