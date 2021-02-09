VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips to Promote Safe and Responsible Internet Use on Safer Internet Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued a Consumer Alert promoting safe and responsible internet use in recognition of 2021 Safer Internet Day. With COVID-19 forcing more Floridians to learn, socialize and work remotely, secure internet usage is more important than ever. The good news is there are simple steps users can follow to improve online security and protect sensitive information.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Most of us access the internet every day to learn, work or socialize. This increased online activity provides more opportunities for scammers, hackers and thieves looking to steal your personal and financial information. Safer Internet Day is a good reminder to take a fresh look at how to protect your finances, identity and safety online.” Attorney General Moody is releasing the following tips to help Floridians stay safe online:
Use a strong, lengthy password that has uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Create unique passwords for each online account;
Never give information to an unknown or untrusted source, and always use secure networks to send information;
Understand personal privacy terms and conditions for any smart-home devices or virtual-personal assistants in use;
Monitor children’s internet and technology use with Parental Controls; and
Proceed with caution when using public wireless networks as they are accessible to the public, including hackers. Avoid staying logged in to accounts when accessing these networks to help prevent hackers from accessing personal information.
For more tips and information on how to stay safe online, click here.In January, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert that provides additional tips to guard private information online. To view other recent Consumer Alerts, visit our Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.
# # #
The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
You just read:
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips to Promote Safe and Responsible Internet Use on Safer Internet Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.