R3 Stem Cell Awards Academic Scholarship to Deserving UCSD Student

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has selected the winner of this year’s Annual Academic Scholarship as Megan Lok, a second year student at UCSD. Ms. Lok is a Human Biology major with plans to take on a minor in healthcare social issues. Despite her intense course load, Megan has maintained an overall GPA of 3.97, with a perfect 4.0 in her latest semester.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, “Congratulations to Megan! Our review committee was very impressed with Megan’s ability to balance academics with her extracurricular activities. It was also obvious she spent a considerable amount of time on her essay.”

Ms. Lok wrote a lengthy essay on the potential for stem cells not only in the medical field, but also within the food industry. She finished her essay by writing, “Rather than wonder what stem cells can do, it may be more prudent to wonder what they cannot do.”

Ms. Lok has been currently working at UCSD to assist with the COVID 19 response by preparing testing kits and reinforcing public health guidelines. She aspires to work in the medical field and learn more about anatomy, physiology, and epidemiology. She plans to graduate within three years of starting her undergraduate courses.

Added Dr. Greene, “On top of everything she has accomplished so far, Megan got an A in Organic Chemistry. Wow! Only the brightest students are able to achieve such an extraordinary feat. UCSD is a fantastic university, and will springboard her to achieve great things.”

For the scholarship award, applicants needed to submit a 1000 word essay on "How do you foresee stem cells affecting human life and health 10 years from now?" In addition, applicants need a minimum GPA of 2.5 and to show proof of current enrollment or acceptance.

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants simply need to visit https://r3stemcell.com/scholarship/ and follow the instructions.

