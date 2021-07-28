The Complete History of RVs
The Complete History of RVs
A recreational vehicle, often abbreviated as RV, is a motor vehicle or trailer which includes living quarters designed for accommodation. Types of RVs include motorhomes, campervans, caravans (also known as travel trailers and camper trailers), fifth-wheel trailers, popup campers, and truck campers.
History
At the beginning of the 20th century, long-distance travel was very strenuous and the only means of long-distance travel was by train. However, the train system was limited. However, in the 1900s, when automobiles were still popular, petrol stations and paved roads were few and far between, which made traveling long distances by car more difficult. Those lucky enough to own a car during this time could choose to stay at different hotels when traveling long distances. To reduce the cost of living between long-distance travel and hotels, some savvy entrepreneurs began using canvas tents to modify cars.
The First RVs
In the 1800s, gypsies will use covered wagons across Europe. This cutting edge technology enables them to avoid problems while constantly moving. It is believed that these Gypsy covered wagons were the cause of some of the earliest RV campers in the United States. The first RVs in the US were built independently as a unit. According to the Smithsonian, the first Rv was hand-built on a vehicle in 1904. It is lit by incandescent lamps and is equipped with a refrigerator and radio. Up to four adults can sleep. It wasn't until 1910 that the first batch of RV mobile homes was mass-produced and put on commercial sale. These first RVs offered very little temporary comfort. However, they allow you to sleep well and prepare a home-cooked meal.
The 1910s
At this moment, auto sales are growing rapidly and people are looking for ways to customize cars by hand. In 1910, Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau became the first Rv. This car has a rear car seat that folds into a bed and a sink that folds up to make more space.
The 1920s
It was during this decade that one of the earliest RV camping clubs, Tin Can Tourist, was founded. Together, members walked the dirt road without fear and got their names from their ritual of heating tin cans on a gas stove for dinner. In the late 1920s, many Americans flocked into them and they began to creatively rely on their vehicles. Unfortunately, due to the financial turmoil of the Great Depression, this was based on necessity rather than entertainment.
The 1930s
Arthur G. Sherman, the president of a pharmaceutical company, has adopted a new trailer called "Covered Wagon". The new design features a wide six-foot-long rectangular stone body that is the same height as a typical family car. Each side contains a small ventilation window and two more windows in the front. The trailer also includes cabinets, built-in furniture, and storage space. The car made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January 1930.
Until 1936, the "Covered Wagon" was the largest trailer in the American industry. Approximately 6,000 units have been sold with total sales of approximately $3 million. This marked the beginning of the solid Rv industry and the end of the trailer tent.
The 1940s
World War II caused a major setback in consumer motorhome manufacturing. However, this did not stop the use of RVs. RVs have been used to aid in wartime operations such as mobile hospitals, prisoner transports, and even morgues. In fact, in 1942 the US military brought thousands of revolutionary trailers called "Palace Expando" to take in newly recruited soldiers and their families.
The 1950s
As the young families of the returning soldiers became more interested in new cheap travel methods, RVs became popular again in the 1950s. At this point, most of today's largest RV manufacturers were regularly making new and improved models, some of which include plumbing and refrigeration equipment. Among these manufacturers, there are the names we know today, such as Ford, Winnebago, and Airstream.
The 1960s
Before this era, most entrepreneurs focused on modifying cars and building trailers. However, in the 1960s, people began to breathe new life into trucks and buses. Many of these newly modified vehicles are emergency shelters for hippies. Of course, the Flower Power Generation made a statement for their mobile homes by decorating their floor-to-ceiling mazes inside and out.
In 1962, John Steinbeck's novel "Travels with Charley" sparked a new love for camping as the story is based on the story of a camper traveling on a national adventure. During this time, Winnebago took advantage of this growing popularity and mass-produced various RVs at lower prices. It started in 1967. One of the largest international RV owners is the Good Sam Club, founded in 1966. Today it has 1.8 million members. After the 1960s, the RV lifestyle became better known as it became part of popular culture. For example, Barbie introduced the first mobile home in the late 1970s. Today the Barbie Camping series has evolved into different models, such as the Barbie Popup Camper and the Barbie DreamCamper Adventure Camping Toy.
Hollywood RVs have received widespread attention for the past 30 years. Whether it's a space travel caravan in a space ball, a caravan with a CIA command post in meetings with parents, or Walter White's portable methamphetamine laboratory in Breaking Bad, RVs are an important part of today's culture.
The Evolution of RVs Today
As we would expect from studying its history, RV technology continues to advance. Today, RVs have full kitchens, bathrooms, washers, and dryers, and there are more types of RV campers than ever before! With hundreds of styles and layouts to choose from, it can make your head spin trying to pick the best one for your needs. Of course, if you’re not ready for the long-term commitment, you can find hundreds of websites allowing you to rent one.
One of the more recent advancements of RV campers is the invention of the toy hauler. Not only are RV campers able to sleep with the entire family, but now they even carry your toys such as ATVs, snowmobiles, and motorcycles at the same time.
Top Companies Producing RVs
The demand for RVs especially in the US is expected to hit $16.6 billion in 2021. There are several large manufacturers of RVs and here are three leading companies to watch for in the RV industry.
Thor Industries
Thor is the leading supplier of RVs to the US market. The company’s sales met over a third of US demand in 2016. Thor’s products include conventional travel trailers; fifth wheels; truck and folding campers; and Class A, B, and C motorhomes. The company owns many well-known RV brands, including Airstream, CrossRoads, Cruiser RV, Dutchmen, Jayco, Starcraft, and Thor Motor Coach. In June 2016, Thor acquired Jayco, which included the Jayco, Starcraft, Highland Ridge, and Entegra Coach brands.
Forest River
Forest River, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, manufactures RVs as well as utility cargo trailers, buses, and pontoon boats. The company ranked as the second leading RV supplier to the US market in 2016. Brands owned by Forest River include Coachmen, Dynamax, Forest River, Palomino, Prime Time, and Shasta.
Winnebago Industries
In 2016, Winnebago stood as the third-largest supplier of RVs to the US market. The company's RV products include Class A, B, and C motorhomes; travel trailers; fifth wheels; folding camper trailers; and truck campers. These products are primarily marketed under the Winnebago brand name. In October 2016, Winnebago announced it would be acquiring Grand Design RV, a manufacturer of towable RVs.
