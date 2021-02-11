Bromley Mountain Ski Resort furthers commitment to sustainability with plans for new solar array

This partnership with Encore will allow the Sun Mountain to fully live up to its name with a new solar array” — Bill Cairns, President/GM of Bromley Moment Resort

PERU, VT, US, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Renewable Energy, Bromley Mountain Ski Resort and Tangent Energy Solutions announced their plans to develop and build a 615kWdc solar project on land owned by Bromley Mountain in Peru, Vermont. The resort has implemented several sustainability initiatives over the last two decades, including energy efficiency upgrades to their buildings and snowmaking activities. The new project jointly developed by Encore and Tangent Energy Solutions will generate clean, locally generated solar power and help Bromley reach their sustainability goals.

“As a lifelong skier and winter sports enthusiast, I continue to be both encouraged and impressed with the Vermont ski industry’s ongoing commitment to reducing their energy footprint with proactive efficiency and renewable energy measures,” said Chad Farrell, Founder and CEO of Encore Renewable Energy.

Sunwealth, one of Encore’s strategic partners, financed the project and will own and operate it for the life of the system. This project is the 6th collaborative effort between the two companies which has resulted in over $5MM of economic activity in Vermont. It also allows commercial customers like Bromley Mountain Resort to secure the social, environmental and economic benefits of attaining significant portions of their electrical demand from clean, renewable resources with zero money out of pocket.

“This partnership with Encore will allow the Sun Mountain to fully live up to its name with a new solar array. In addition to advancing our investment in sustainability, it also comes with the added benefit of reducing our carbon footprint,” said Bill Cairns, President/GM of Bromley Moment Resort.

Bromley Mountain is no stranger to sustainability and has long been a leader when it comes to “green power” in the Green Mountains with their strong commitment to energy conservation. Since 2000, Bromley has adopted almost every available energy efficiency technology in snowmaking. They continue to implement energy efficiency measures which recently included an upgraded snowmaking pump-house system with new, state-of-the-art Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) motors.

Construction will begin on the project this winter and the project is expected to be completed before summer 2021.

About Encore Renewable Energy

Encore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leader in commercial renewable energy with a proven track record in solar development from concept to completion. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, their team specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of solar and energy storage projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. As a values-led company, Encore is committed to revitalizing communities and creating a cleaner, brighter future for all. For more information about Encore please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com. Stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Sunwealth

Sunwealth is a clean energy investment firm working to change who has access to renewable energy by changing the way we invest in it. Sunwealth helps people and organizations put their money to work in community-based solar projects that create clean energy and savings for communities, green jobs and revenues for local solar installers, and stable financial returns for investors. Learn more at www.sunwealth.com.

About Tangent Energy Solutions, Inc.

Tangent Energy Solutions, Inc. is a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) company that provides customers with the technology, assets and managed services needed to identify and capitalize on economic opportunities on the energy grid without disrupting normal operations. Tangent Energy’s Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), named Tangent AMP™, monitors grid, facility and on-site generation assets, and alerts customers ahead of high-value economic opportunities. Demand Design™ and Demand Design PLUS™ build on Tangent AMP™ to actively manage customer demand and integrate generation assets in response to these opportunities.