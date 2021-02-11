Transmille Calibration Awarded Prestigious Army Contract for 300 Multi Product Calibrators

The five-year contract, valued at approximately $7M USD, was awarded after a rigorous and competitive technical evaluation.

COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial calibration instrument and service provider Transmille Calibration, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a five-year contract, valued at an approximated $7M USD, from Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal (ACC-RA) for the supply of over 300 Multi Product Calibrators (MPC) to the United States Army.Multi Product Calibrators are used to calibrate a wide variety of handheld and bench mount digital multimeters and electronic test tools. A customized version of Transmille’s 4000 series will be used by Army CALSETS group in their mission to develop and deliver calibration measurement accuracy to the Army.Michael Bailey, CEO and Technical Director of Transmille, sees the contract as a major milestone in Transmille’s growth as a global power in electrical metrology.“It’s a David vs. Goliath moment for us, where the innovations and flexibility of a smaller company have outperformed the larger incumbent military supplier” says Bailey. “We are immensely proud of our achievements and Transmille’s constant improvement and innovation ensures we are well positioned for further growth.”Bailey explains that the Transmille calibrator was selected after a rigorous competitive technical evaluation by the Army CALSETS group.“The MPC will be relied upon in the test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment (TMDE) group which provides calibration and repair support to the warfighters, ensuring their electrical test equipment is always working at peak performance.”Scott Sabourin, President of Transmille Calibration, Inc. adds, “Our unrivalled commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in service, which drive Transmille forwards, aligns perfectly with Army TMDE’s Vision of being an unmatched provider of metrology and calibration for the defense of our nation. These values have been crucial to our success in this contract and will remain core Transmille values as we pursue additional opportunities within other DoD, DoE and commercial sectors.”For more information about Transmille, visit the company’s websites at https://transmillecalibration.com and https://www.transmille.com About the CompanyFounded in 1997 as a commercial calibration service, Transmille quickly established itself in Europe and the U.K. with a range of electrical calibration products and software offering much-needed cost effective solutions to common problems in electrical metrology. Producing a full line of Multi Product Calibrators, 8.5 Digit DMMs, Precision Voltage, Current and Resistance Standards for primary electrical metrology labs and software, Transmille is now a renowned global presence with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and India. Transmille products and software are available through a network of representatives worldwide.With its origins as a small family run calibration laboratory, the company provides friendly support and advice to small labs and startups as well as multi-national organizations.Contact InformationJonathan BaileyMarketing Manager: Transmille Ltdsales@transmille.com(UK – Head Office)