Mission Commenced! From Boston to New Delhi, Meet the 2021 GCSEN Social Venture Boot Camp Graduates
Meet the 2021 GCSEN Foundation Certified Social Entrepreneurs, Graduates of our Annual GCSEN Social Venture Boot Camp:
Henry McKain
Business & Management, Political Science, Wheaton College '21
Jevaun Quinn
Business & Management, Economics, Wheaton College '21
Daniel Krause
Business & Management w/ a concentration in Social Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Wheaton College '21
Jordan Stout
Physics, Computer Science, Wheaton College '21
Founded by Henry McKain of Scituate, MA, Jordan Stout of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Daniel Krause of Bedford, MA, and Jevaun Quinn of Gansvoort, NY, Carousel is a mobile app that lowers delivery costs by delivering food from one restaurant to multiple people at a time.
-----------------------------------------------
Abaigael Lypps
Russian, Wheaton College '21
Founded by Abaigael Lypps of Salem, MA, ApArtMent is an art and design consulting agency that targets young adults living on their own for the first time in order to help them personalize their new home.
-----------------------------------------------
Gabriel Austin Childs Michael
Economics, Wheaton College '22
Aidan Travis
Business & Management, Wheaton College '22
Founded by Gabriel Austin Childs Michael of Bar Harbor, ME and Aidan Travis of Bolton, MA, Conifer Solar Solution is a solar powered cooler bringing affordable and renewable power to food vendors and other people that could benefit. The founder's team is composed of Gabriel Austin Childs Michael and Aidan Francis Travis.
-----------------------------------------------
Te'nia Reid
Film & New Media Studies, Wheaton College '22
Founded by Te'nia Reid of Brooklyn, New York, BkSuga's Product is an affordable skin-care product that's actually good for the skin and are affordable at any price-point.
-----------------------------------------------
Vaibhav Pandey
Mathematics, Wheaton College '22
Founded by Vaibhav Pandey of Jamshedpur, India, Green Light aims to reduce the amount of time drivers spend stuck at traffic lights through the use of cameras, radars, machine learning and AI to efficiently control the traffic.
-----------------------------------------------
Steven Legg
Political Science & German, Wheaton College '22
Founded by Steven Legg of Kingston, MA, A.E.T. (Access Education Technology) offers low cost loaner computers to the community. They prioritize connecting students in the community to educational technology they need for future jobs.
-----------------------------------------------
Shanai Williams
Wheaton College '23
Founded by Shanai Williams of The Bronx in NYC, Be Heard is a youth program to unlock youth voices. Free workshops are offered to youth on creative writing, empowerment, emotional literacy, and identity.
-----------------------------------------------
Maggie Whitcomb
Music and Environmental Studies, Wheaton College '23
Founded by Maggie Whitcomb of Bow, NH, Save NH Scraps, saves household food scraps from the trash by providing easy-to-use compost kits with plantable liners.
-----------------------------------------------
Saksham Agarwal
Business & Management, Wheaton College '23
Founded by Saksham Agarwal of New Delhi, India, Eat on Street, brings vendors under one brand and market them as safe, quality vendors. Their mission is to improve quality and food safety through training and sanitation solutions.
-----------------------------------------------
Elizabeth Framski
Wheaton College '23
Founded by Elizabeth Framski of Prospect, CT, StaySafe is a self defense device, comprised of a combination of an LED flashlight and a whistle. StaySafe has the mission to empower and protect, but most importantly keep people safe.
-----------------------------------------------
Cleef Jonathas
Political Science, Wheaton College '23
Founded by Cleef Jonathas of Boston, MA, Creating Your own Future (CYF) provides a uniquely tailored curriculum to homeless youth so they can gain the skills and support needed to pursue their passions.
-----------------------------------------------
Ervin Williams
Business & Management/History, Wheaton College '24
Founded by Ervin Williams of Royal Palm Beach, FL, PSI-7 is a line of board games that teaches world history in a fun and engaging way, one culture at a time.
-----------------------------------------------
Ariel Ferreira
Political Science/ Business with a concentration in Social Entrepreneurship, Wheaton College '24
Founded by Ariel Ferreira of Swansea, MA, South Coast Green Building Initiative is an online course that provides the future home building workforce with the knowledge they need to make the switch from practices that harm the planet to those that heal it - regenerative building!
-----------------------------------------------
Simple Crafts is a subscription crafts kit box with monthly themes such as gratitude and kindness that's goal is to help people cope with their mental health by using knitting as a therapeutic tool. 10% of Simple Crafts sales are redistributed to mental health organizations.
-----------------------------------------------
Katherine Billings
Biology/ Computer Science, Wheaton College '24
Henry Fredricksen
Business, Wheaton College '24
Founded by Katherine Billings of North Andover, MA and Henry Fredericksen of Littleton, MA, Lyons Thrift is an on-campus thrift shop designed for students to donate and have access to upcycled clothing. Lyons Thrift is also a place where student artists and makers can sell their items and gain exposure.
-----------------------------------------------
Sara Tamara Giraldo
Business Management & International Relations, Wheaton '24
Founded by Sara Tamara Giraldo of Bogotá, Columbia, WONA Association is a non-profit that connects ELL students to a variety of tools, resources, lessons, and opportunities that will enable them to explore their academic and professional potentials.
-----------------------------------------------
Eliot Wilson
CEO, FUTUR
Alison Faye Clements
COO, FUTUR
Founded by CEO Eliot L. Wilson with Alison Faye Clements as the COO, the mission of FUTUR is to transform the destructive impact of housing and construction to a regenerative model by introducing a non-toxic HŌM (an affordable, regenerative house that positively impacts the eco-system) to market which will eliminate 30-40% of carbon emissions.
