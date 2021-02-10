New Solar Powered Area Lights from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures introduces a new line of solar powered area and flood lights.

February 10, 2021 -- New Solar Area Lights from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts based manufacturer of commercial, industrial and sports lighting, announces a new line of solar-powered LED area lights. This marks the first launch of solar products from Access Fixtures. The new line includes the SOLE, SOLI, and SOLU area lights thus far but will be expanding in the coming weeks to include even more solar products. All of these area lights boast a remarkable 200 lumens per watt and fully charge in 7 hours or less. These fixtures include built in fully programmable microwave dimmers and daylight harvesting sensors. As with all solar products, no wiring is needed and these will run completely off the grid, saving customers money and installation costs. Solar powered area lights are also environmentally friendly and support a commitment to sustainability.

“These new solar area lights are a great choice for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint or looking for off-the-grid solutions to lighting larger areas,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “With options for every project, 200 lumens per watt, and included programmable sensors, all of our solar area lights represent the best in sustainable solar lighting technology.”

Each solar area light features its own standout perks. The SOLE is available in 8w, 20w, or 30w and comes in bronze or gray with a plethora of mounting options for smaller projects. SOLI is a higher-wattage option, available in 50 or 75w and perfect for mounting heights of up to 20’. SOLU is perfect for dark-sky style projects as it is full cutoff and comes in dark sky style 3000K. All of Access Fixtures’ solar area lights are available in 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, and 5700K and some are available in a choice of type II, III, or IV optics. Better yet, these fixtures all come with installation instructions and a 5-year warranty. Don’t know which solar area light is best for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.