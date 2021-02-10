Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Meets With DPS Director McCraw To Discuss Border Security

February 9, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with Colonel Steve McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), to discuss safety and security along the Texas border. A readout of the meeting can be found below:

Colonel McCraw provided Governor Abbott with an update on safety and securing threats along Texas' southern border. The Governor and Colonel McCraw discussed a recent surge of immigrants at Texas' southern border and noted that this influx is related to the Biden Administration's reinstatement of the 'catch and release' policy. The leaders discussed health and safety concerns related to this policy, including the potential spread of COVID-19 and the evolving threat of drug cartels. Governor Abbott and Colonel McCraw concluded the meeting with a discussion on strategies and solutions to mitigate the influx of immigrants at the border and keep Texas communities safe. 

