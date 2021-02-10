South Florida Gets New Studio Fitness Brand, Volofit, in 15 Unit Area Representative Deal
Volofit is the newest addition to the Novus Fitness Brands family.
The new brand totals 30 units signed in the last 60 days.
Based on our experience in this space, our team saw the innovation that Volofit brings to the industry. We wanted to get on board right away & start developing our territory for potential franchisees.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New fitness studio brand, Volofit, has just brought an influx of locations to South Florida thanks to a new franchise deal signed last month.
— Nicole DiFidi
Area Representative South Florida VFIT LLC (VFIT) signed for the units in January. The new franchise will add this to its burgeoning list of locations popping up throughout the market, spanning Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The newest Volofit locations will stretch from Miami to Jupiter. As an Area Representative, South Florida VFIT will not only own locations but attract leading franchisees to further buildout the market.
The acquiring company is a group of qualified investors that Volofit’s team felt would be a perfect fit for the brand. “This group has extensive experience within the fitness industry and will bring a significant amount of insight to the network as we expand,” stated Jeff Kulik, Head of Strategy and Franchise Sales for Volofit.
Volofit is one of many brands under Novus Fitness Brands LLC (NFB). NFB also owns Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training. “Harnessing the brand power from NFB and Tough Mudder Bootcamp was an obvious choice”, said Nicole DiFidi, co-owner of VFIT. “Residents of South Florida will be getting a unique functional HIIT fitness concept that delivers optimal whole-body performance,” stated DiFidi. “Based on our experience in this space, our team saw the innovation that Volofit brings to the industry. We wanted to get on board right away and start developing our territory for potential franchisees.”
The franchise opportunity for Volofit includes an attractive low cost business model, ongoing operational support, marketing guidance and branded materials, and an exclusive territory. “We want those interested in owning a Volofit franchise to know that now is an opportune time to join. We foresee our brand expanding quickly in the market. For those looking to be part of Volofit’s growth, now is the time to inquire,” said Kulik. For more information on the fitness franchise opportunity, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through resultsproducing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
Valerie Seid
Volofit
+1 917-514-8920
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn