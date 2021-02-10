CARROLL Hires Executive-Level Real Estate Veterans Brett Richards and Melanie Johns
The Real Estate Investment Firm Invests in Top Industry Talent; Appoints Brett Richards as New EVP of Investments and Melanie Johns as Chief Financial OfficerATLANTA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARROLL, an Atlanta-based national real estate investment firm, has hired industry veterans Brett Richards as Executive Vice President of Investments and Melanie Johns as Chief Financial Officer.
Joining the CARROLL Investment Team as Executive Vice President of Investments, Brett Richards brings 17 years of direct investment and portfolio management experience with a focus on multifamily portfolios of more than $5 billion. Prior to CARROLL, Richards oversaw transactions and portfolio management in major markets throughout the U.S. for several years at LivCor, LLC. Richards has executed on more than $12 billion in individual multifamily transactions and had asset management oversight for more than 90,000 units nationally. With the addition of Richards, CARROLL’s investment team now delivers more than 100-plus years of experience in multifamily transactions totaling in excess of $30 billion.
Overseeing the CARROLL Finance Team as Chief Financial Officer, Melanie Johns also joins the executive team with an extensive financial background. Johns comes to the CARROLL team after spending nearly two years as Chief Financial Officer at The John Hardy Group, and more than 10 years as Vice President of Finance for Cortland Partners and Place Properties.
“At CARROLL, we take great pride in our employees’ exceptional expertise,” CARROLL CEO and Founder Patrick Carroll said. "It is a priority for us to invest in only the best, and we are pleased to welcome two real estate veterans and industry leaders to our growing team.”
The hiring of Richards and Johns comes on the heels of a successful year for CARROLL, signaling the company’s continued growth and confidence in the future. After a year where many considered standing still to be progress, CARROLL made bold adjustments to end 2020 strong with the acquisition of five new, privately marketed properties, which increased the brand’s unit count across Florida and Georgia by 2,434 units. The deals’ total purchase price of $380.5 million brought CARROLL’s inception-to-date acquisition volume to $7.8 billion and 57,000 units total.
For information regarding CARROLL’s 2020 year-end results, and to download the full version of CARROLL’s 2020 Annual Report, visit: 2020.carrollorg.com.
About CARROLL
CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised more than $2.7B of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $12 billion of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh, Tampa, and New York.
The company manages more than 30,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has overseen more than $200M of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.
Samantha Harber
Interdependence Public Relations
carroll@interdependence.com