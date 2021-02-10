Latest Research By GoodFirms Unveils the Several Ways to Use Big Data for the eCommerce Business from 15 Experts
Big Data is helping the eCommerce industry in growing, gaining new customers and streamline operations.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big data proves to be the game-changer for the eCommerce business world. It has become a powerful tool that can successfully implement effective big data strategies that offer value to the customer and help businesses earn more profit.
Big data is used to extract analytical techniques against extensive, diverse data sets that include hidden patterns, unknown correlations, market trends, customer behavior, and consumer preferences.
Today, the demand is rising for the Top Big Data Analytics Companies to help industries make better decisions, prevent fraudulent activities, and much more. Big data analytics gives you a greater depth in understanding the overall operations of your business.
Using data for eCommerce helps you manage inventory, supply chain, forecasting demands, better pricing strategies, and sales strategies. With the cutthroat competition in the eCommerce industry, the companies leveraging big data analytics to understand the market trends and consumers' purchasing behavior. Thus, the companies tailor their marketing as per the buyer personas and provide optimized pricing for better customer experiences and increase sales.
According to GoodFirms research, "How to Use Big Data for the eCommerce Business? 20 Ways from 15 Experts" has revealed the data analytics tools preferred by commerce businesses to get insights. About 59.8% of eCommerce companies use Google Analytics, 24.5% use data Studio, 23.5% utilize tableau, 14.7% use Microsoft Power BI, 9.8% use Zoho Analytics and 4.9% Others.
GoodFirms surveyed 102 eCommerce owners and experts worldwide to find various ways to use big data in online commerce. This study covers how to use big data to create personalized for customers, optimize price and increase sales, predict trends and forecast demand, secure online payments, and much more.
A B2B GoodFirms is a globally recognized research, ratings and reviews platform. It aims to help the service seekers in associating with top companies and software for various project requirements. The research team of GoodFirms assesses every firm through three main factors are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.
Every element integrates some metrics such as determining the complete background of each company, verifying the years of experience in the domain area, online market penetration, and client feedback.
Focusing on the overall research process, each company obtains a mark that is out of a total of 60. Hence, they get indexed in the list of brilliant agencies as per their proficiency. Presently, GoodFirms has also disclosed the latest list of Top Ecommerce Development Companies that are known to assist the sectors of fields to provide optimal solutions.
