NFM Lending Named a Top Workplace USA 2021

Every day I am truly humbled by the tireless dedication and teamwork on display at NFM. I am so honored and proud of the culture at NFM.

/EIN News/ -- LINTHICUM, MD, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce it has been recognized by Energage in their inaugural Top Workplaces USA for 2021.

In addition to receiving the overall Top Workplaces USA honor, NFM Lending won an industry-specific award for being a Top Workplace in Financial Services, and four distinctions within the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. NFM Lending was recognized in the categories of Clued-in Leaders, Communication, Innovation, and Top Leaders.

For a combined 15 years, NFM Lending has won the Top Workplace title regionally in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post, respectively.

Since being founded in 1998, NFM Lending has grown from a small mortgage brokerage in Baltimore to a lender with branches throughout the United States.

“Although we have received numerous awards for top places to work, this is the first time we have been honored nationally as part of the Top Workplaces program.” said David Silverman, Founder/CEO of NFM Lending. “Every day I am truly humbled by the tireless dedication and teamwork on display at NFM. I am so honored and proud of the culture at NFM. 2020 was arguably the most challenging year for our team and their dedication and work ethic was second to none. We went on to have a record-breaking year in almost every metric and we should stop to celebrate, but what I am more excited about is the direction NFM employees are driving this company into the future.”

Energage’s Top Workplaces program distributes a survey to the employees of each nominated company, asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank their companies on quality of leadership, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more.

NFM Lending also won nine Culture Badges, placing within the top 25% of all surveyed companies for each category. The Culture Badges measure a company's culture-specific attributes, including employee appreciation, interdepartmental cooperation, and team values.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by The Baltimore Sun; ‘50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine; and finalist in the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and of each team member for the work they do to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 40 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact: Maria Hinerman - 1888233009

via: KISS PR Newsroom







This news has been published for the above source. NFM Lending [ID=16879]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment