Mesa Partners with United and Archer to Combat Climate Change

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA), in partnership with United Airlines, announced it will be working with Archer, the world’s leading urban air mobility company, to advance the adoption of sustainable flight in regional aviation.



Since its founding, Mesa has been a leader in introducing new technology to regional aviation. Mesa’s expertise in operating regional service and navigating the regulatory process necessary to help certify new aircraft makes it well-positioned to lead an important challenge facing the industry– decarbonizing regional air travel. Integrating sustainable aircraft into its fleet continues the evolution of technology that has typified the regional aviation landscape as illustrated by the transition from five-passenger piston aircraft to turboprop and jet aircraft, and now embracing electric aircraft.

Mesa’s partnership with United Airlines and Archer is one more example of this continued commitment and represents a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate green technology into regional aviation.

In place of standard jet engines, Archer’s advanced fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to use electric motors and can travel up to 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph. eVTOL technology permits these aircraft to quietly operate in an urban environment, significantly expanding the market for “air-taxi” connectivity, while at the same time greatly reducing carbon emissions associated with traditional transportation options.

Using today’s technology, Archer plans to debut the electric aircraft this year with production beginning in 2023 and consumer flights launching in 2024. Once operational, Mesa, together with United, would acquire a fleet of these electric aircraft and are expected to give customers a quick, economical and low-carbon way to get to United’s hub airports and commute within dense urban environments within the next five years.

“Looking at how quickly the country has adopted electric vehicles, electric aircraft are a logical next step,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is an exciting time for Mesa as we lead the regional industry into a more environmentally friendly future and build upon the company’s long tradition of embracing new technology. We are looking forward to working with the team at Archer and our partners at United to bring this new technology to market.”

Adam Goldstein, co-CEO and co-Founder of Archer noted, “The team at Mesa share our vision of a more sustainable future. We’re working together to ensure that sustainable Urban Air Mobility becomes a reality far sooner than people could ever imagine.”

Brett Adcock, co-CEO and co-Founder of Archer added, “The world is going through an unprecedented electrification revolution and partners such as Mesa are critical to help bring urban air mobility to real customers and real communities.”

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of January 31st, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 160 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,700 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world’s first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. As the world’s only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing, manufacturing, and operating a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com

