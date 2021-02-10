Raritan Reveals The MasterConsole® Digital KVM Switch DUAL

New Switch Allows Users to Productively Work With Dual Displays With Borderless Mouse Switching

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raritan® , a brand of Legrand® and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions, today announced the MasterConsole Digital-DUAL KVM switch (MCD-DUAL) . The company’s dual monitor KVM switch consolidates access and control of multiple dual-head servers with a single console supporting dual-display output, HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA video. These features make the switch ideal for art and graphic design, broadcast and customer service needs, control rooms, engineering, finance, manufacturing, and other multi-screen requirements.



The MCD-Dual comes in two, one-user models, the MCD-104 DUAL which connects to 4 dual-headed servers, and the MCD-108 DUAL which connects to 8 dual-headed servers. Both can be cascaded into two levels to support up to 64 connections. The dual-monitor KVM provides a friendly on-screen display and hotkeys to access connected computers. In addition, the convenient, borderless mouse switching allows users to move the mouse to strike the monitor's edge, and then the mouse will automatically move to the next port. Other features include:

Simple, plug-and-play installation and configuration.

AutoScan allows users to scan servers at variable rates and also enables AutoSkip to bypass inactive channels.

“Keep-alive” technology allows users to add, remove and hot-swap components without interruption to the live servers.

“Raritan’s MasterConsole Digital-DUAL KVM switch is a continuation of our successful line of MasterConsole devices that provide a centralized point-of-access to multiple servers without the expense and clutter of a dedicated keyboard, mouse, and monitor for each computer or server,” said Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management, Raritan. “With this new version, the MasterConsole now supports dual-headed servers with two video outputs. The MCD Dual models are truly unique in their support for dual-head servers using HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI and VGA video formats—all in a single switch!”

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan’s innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

