ZineOne Makes Strategic Appointments to Executive Team

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZineOne, the leader in predictive engagement, announced the addition of three senior executives to its leadership team. The appointments reflect the company’s growth in 2020, including Series B funding, inclusion in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, a partnership with Microsoft, and more.

With the global AI personalization market projected to grow by 13% CAGR through 2022, ZineOne has steadily increased its market and technology footprint. The company delivers ML-driven predictive engagement solutions that leverage enhanced data analytics and AI to create meaningful digital transaction experiences that benefit businesses and consumers alike.

Scott Olliver joins as SVP of Product. He brings 20 years of experience in building SaaS products that enable marketers to use data to create uniquely personalized customer experiences to allow for a wide range of desired outcomes. His work helped lead Responsys from an email marketing product to a modern marketing cloud solution. While with Strongview, Acxiom, and Zeta Global, he scaled organizations in both start-up and large company environments. Most recently, Scott led growth initiatives for adtech leader OpenX by introducing solutions for data-enhanced marketing strategies to their massive 100B ad request/day platform.

ZineOne has appointed Isabelle Wang as CFO. She offers over 20 years of executive experience with a proven track record of driving growth and improving efficiency within startups as well as multi-billion dollar companies, including Prevedere, PG&E, Nimblefish, Hitachi VC, and Ericsson. Before ZineOne, Isabelle worked as a CFO, executive consultant and advisor with several Silicon Valley SaaS companies and VC firms.

Patrick Donnelly completes the latest round of executive appointments at ZineOne as Chief Revenue Officer, (CRO.) He was most recently with Engagio where he was CRO until its purchase by Demandbase. Before that, he was with Truthlab and one of the early revenue leaders at Marketo and credited with fueling its growth from sub $10M to $100M plus. At ZineOne, Patrick will be part of the leadership team, helping drive growth while leading all sales, sales engineering, business development and customer success and analytics.

“As we continue our growth, we are excited about the addition of these dynamic and experienced executives to our leadership team,” says Debjani Deb, CEO and co-founder of ZineOne. “Their leadership, market expertise, and product savviness will be instrumental in scaling ZineOne and our Intelligent Customer Engagement platform to meet the demands of the ever-evolving consumer and business landscape.”

About ZineOne

The ZineOne Intelligent Customer Engagement platform enables enterprises to understand their consumers and respond to them with in-the-moment, relevant 1:1 engagement. ZineOne’s next-generation platform has positioned the company as a leading predictive engagement provider delivering about 1 billion dollars in new revenue for its customers. The patent-pending platform and its continuously learning models provide predictive insights into each and every visitor across digital and physical channels while delivering intelligent customer experiences in critical moments to delight customers, foster loyalty, and increase revenues.

