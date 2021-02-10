“Facemask bus” - DONY is Donating Free Masks in Saigon, Vietnam Via a Contactless and Friendly-looking Mask Bus
The vehicle is equipped with two machines which automatically generate face masks thanks to a censor system.
The bus carries the message of 'Mang khau trang – Don Tet an toan', which means 'Wear a mask - Have a safe Tet holiday' on its body.
The bus delivers free antibacterial fabric facemasks to passengers. The bus is expected to provide 100,000 antibacterial fabric facemasks during the Tet holiday
DONY has been donating face masks to the people of Saigon with the company’s friendly mask bus which distributes reusable DONY masks via a completely contactless experience. Just recently, the mask bus appeared at the Youth Cultural House in District 1, where many students were delighted to receive free masks from the bus.
The Mask Bus is a campaign by DONY to help encourage safe and sustainable prevention of COVID-19 within the community. When people spot the mask bus, they can line up to receive two of the breathable fabric DONY masks through a touchless experience.
The Mask Bus includes multiple socially distanced circular windows along its sides. To receive their free masks, visitors step up to the windows where an automatic sensor instantly delivers 2 individually wrapped masks.
The DONY masks that community members receive are premium antibacterial cloth masks that are washable and reusable. With certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach, along with a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial fabric, the masks are among the safest options available for the prevention of COVID-19.
“At DONY, corporate social responsibility is at the core of our culture.” Said CEO Henry Pham. We are deeply involved in improving the lives of others through charitable events and donations both locally and abroad. With our Mask Bus, we had the opportunity to help our own community while spreading awareness and bringing a smile to so many faces.”
In addition to spreading awareness for COVID-19 prevention, the Mask Bus is also a sustainability campaign designed to promote the use of reusable masks through Vietnam.
“Compared to medical masks that are discarded with each wear, DONY masks are a much more economical and environmentally-friendly option.” Continued Mr. Pham.
As the Spring weather ushers in, the Mask Bus will be making more appearances throughout Ho Chi Minh and greater Vietnam. The company plans to continue its unique campaign so that more community members realize the importance of reusable and washable fabric mask options.
DONY masks have a reputation for safety and comfort. The masks are made from 100 percent antibacterial cotton infused with nano-silver technology and feature three layers to comply with CDC and Ministry of Health guidelines.
With the highest level of droplet resistant fabric, the DONY mask provides wearers with the highest level of protection from COVID-19. DONY supplies the masks globally for wholesale, bulk, and branded customers.
The masks can be produced in a variety of colors and can be customized with branding and distributed by DONY through exclusive partnerships.
About DONY Garment Company Limited
DONY is a garment company that specializes in producing wholesale, OEM, and ODM clothes, uniforms, and personal protective equipment (or, “PPE”) for domestic and overseas companies. The company has exclusive distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, and has already shipped across the world, to countries including the USA, Europe, Singapore, Jordan, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, and Japan.
“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 985310123
quanganh@dony.vn
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)