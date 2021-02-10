Veriff Expands Access to Identity Verification with Improved Self Serve Platform
Small and medium-sized businesses can access to Veriff’s global IDV technology for $49 USD per month
Our Self Serve model will help SMBs get up-to-speed and compliant quickly, and with different pricing levels, organizations of all sizes can have IDV capabilities that are scalable as they grow”NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a leading global identity verification (IDV) provider, today announced the launch of its improved identity verification-as-a-service platform, expanding access to its intelligent decision engine for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).
The Self Serve platform is available in three tiers, starting at $49 per month, and is the first self-service model to provide access to enterprise-level risk labeling — critical data that provides insight into the signs of fraudulent behavior of individual verifications. With this type of insight and data, including a video of the verification session, organizations can ensure their customers are protected from identity theft and risk online.
In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated businesses’ digital transformation efforts, with more transactions moving online than ever before. This spike in online activity gave way to more opportunities for fraud, which can have a significant economic impact on consumers and businesses. Veriff’s Self Serve platform enables SMBs to build trust with their customers and stakeholders by simplifying and accelerating digital transactions with intelligent, accurate and automated online IDV, which can verify more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.
“It has never been more important to know your customers, employees and partners are who they say they are,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and chief product officer of Veriff. “As organizations face tougher IDV regulations and look to mitigate fraud risk, we want to ensure they have an option for safe, reliable and instant identity verification. Our Self Serve model will help SMBs get up-to-speed and compliant quickly, and with different pricing levels, organizations of all sizes can have IDV capabilities that are scalable as they grow.”
Veriff’s Self Serve model includes three tiers — Essential ($49 per month), Plus ($199 per month) and Premium ($299 per month) — allowing SMBs to select the most effective option, and providing the opportunity to grow. Features vary by tier but compliance is included at all levels; Premium members receive risk labeling included in their subscription, which is available as an add-on for the Essential and Plus levels.
According to Roul Tutt, the board member of Holm bank, their clients can apply for loans, credit cards, open accounts or do any other transactions online. “Nowadays clients appreciate great user experience when using online services. Thanks to Veriff’s self serve platform, our clients can securely verify themselves in the self serve and continue doing all their banking transactions online just using a smartphone or a computer.”
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate and automated online IDV. The largest database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.
