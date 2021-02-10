Specialized Design Services Market Eliminates Limits Of Geographic Boundaries By Collaborating With Designers Worldwide

Specialized Design Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Specialized Design Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Many design services companies are entering into new markets or collaborating with foreign designers to offer a wide range of services, thereby eliminating boundaries on the geographic scope of design services. As overseas travel is becoming prevalent, awareness of the latest design trends is increasing as per graphic design market analysis. Therefore, many companies have access to more globalized and advanced design services. For instance, Callison RTKL, a Batimore based design firm, collaborated with an Indian real estate company HBS realtors to design residential buildings in India.

North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 28% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global design services market. The major players covered in the global specialized design services industry are John Wood Group PLC, Altran Technologies, Gensler, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, and Arcadis NV.

The global specialized design services market is expected to grow from $119.05 billion in 2020 to $127.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digital design market size is expected to reach $174.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Professional Services Market - By Type (Legal Services, Accounting Services And Others), By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-market

Global Design Services Market - By Segment (Industrial Designers, Graphic Designers, Interior Designers, And Fashion Designers), By Company (Arcadis, Gensler, Perkins+Will, Hok, Ideo, And Hirshch Bedner Associates (HBA)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/design-services-market

Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/design-research-promotional-and-consulting-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Design, Editing & Rendering Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/design-editing-and-rendering-software-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.