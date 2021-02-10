Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,336 in the last 365 days.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to Close Feb. 28 - April 3

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing one-half hour after sunset on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 3.

This year, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 960,000 trout — 96% of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year and are marked by green-and-white signs at the fishing locations. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.

For information about trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing page, or call the Inland Fisheries Division at 919-707-0220.

You just read:

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to Close Feb. 28 - April 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.