Free Virtual Turkey Hunting Seminars Offered in March

RALEIGH, N.C. (Feb. 8, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer free, online turkey hunting seminars this March. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each class will be held from 7–8 p.m. and will conclude with an interactive Q&A session.

“The seminars are intended to be taken as a consecutive three-night workshop, however the virtual format allows for flexibility. Students may take one or more classes in the order they choose,” said Walter “Deet” James, the Wildlife Commission’s R3 hunting specialist. “Although open to all skill levels, the seminars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor.”

2021 Turkey Hunting Seminar Schedule:

March 2 and 9: Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting March 3 and 10: Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment March 4 and 11: Hunting Techniques and Strategies

Space is limited and pre-registration is required on the Wildlife Commission’s website. Classes will be held via Zoom, and participants will receive their link after registering.

The seminars are being held prior to the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, which occurs April 3 – 9 for youth under 18, and April 10 – May 8 statewide.

Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills-based seminars, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James by email at walter.james@ncwildlife.org or at 984-202-1387. For more information about the Wildlife Commission's partners that support turkey hunting, visit the National Wild Turkey Federation.