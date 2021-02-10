Wallula paper mill fined $28,500 for air pollution

Department of Ecology News Release - Feb. 9, 2021

WALLULA –

The Packaging Corporation of America’s Wallula paper mill has been fined $28,500 by the Washington Department of Ecology for air pollution released from the facility’s wastewater treatment plant.

Packaging Corporation of America’s Wallula mill is required to reduce emissions from its wastewater treatment plant to comply with federal air quality regulations. Packaging Corporation of America failed to meet these requirements over a period of seven weeks in August, September and October of 2020 due to issues in its wastewater treatment plant.

The treatment problems resulted in an additional 7 tons of methanol and other types of hazardous air pollution to be emitted from the plant over a total of 57 days. Along with the penalty, Ecology is requiring the mill to increase monitoring to prevent future issues.

“Complying with air pollution regulations is essential for protecting air quality for everyone in Washington,” said James DeMay, manager of Ecology’s Industrial Section, which regulates the mill. “Although Packaging Corporation of America failed to meet these requirements last year, we have been pleased with their efforts to correct the issue and come back into compliance.”

The company may appeal Ecology’s penalty within 30 days to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.