Bridgestone Selected for Inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series for the Third Consecutive Year
- First time receiving full scores in environmental areas (climate change, pollution and resources, supply chain, and water security)
- Bridgestone has clarified its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050 and beyond along with a target of reducing its total CO2 emissions by 50% from 2011's level by 2030
TOKYO (February 10, 2021) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a widely recognized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment index, for the third consecutive year.
The FTSE4Good Index Series is a stock index compiled by FTSE Russell.*1 This index is comprised of companies that implement superior ESG risk countermeasures and is designed for the purpose of promoting investment that emphasizes corporate ESG initiatives. The decision to include Bridgestone in this selection is a reflection of its efforts to achieve material circularity,*2 based on the goal of contributing to the creation of a circular economy defined in Milestone 2030. In this year's evaluation, Bridgestone saw substantial improvements in its environmental, social, and governance scores over the previous year. Furthermore, it received perfect scores in all environmental areas (climate change, pollution and resources, supply chain, and water security) for the first time.
Bridgestone has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and established its Mid-Long Term Business Strategy to serve as a guide in accomplishing this vision. In 2020, Bridgestone clarified its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050. The company also put forth a target of reducing total CO2 emissions by 50 percent from 2011's level by 2030, and initiatives for reducing CO2 emissions are being advanced toward this goal. By developing a deeper understanding of society and customers and continuously supplying solutions that provide new value to address social and customer issues, the Bridgestone Group is actively contributing to the resolution of social issues and to the accomplishment of the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
*1 FTSE Russel is a major U.K.-based global index provider that is part of the London Stock Exchange Group. *2 Material circularity is a concept that shows the circularity of raw materials. The Bridgestone Group uses the ratio of recycled materials and renewable materials to total raw materials as an indicator of material circularity.
About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global company focused on delivering advanced mobility and solutions to customers around the world. In addition to tires and solutions for use in a wide variety of automotive and mobility applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Bridgestone products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.