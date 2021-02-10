Bridgestone Selected for Inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series for the Third Consecutive Year

First time receiving full scores in environmental areas (climate change, pollution and resources, supply chain, and water security)

Bridgestone has clarified its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050 and beyond along with a target of reducing its total CO 2 emissions by 50% from 2011's level by 2030

TOKYO (February 10, 2021) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a widely recognized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment index, for the third consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a stock index compiled by FTSE Russell.*1 This index is comprised of companies that implement superior ESG risk countermeasures and is designed for the purpose of promoting investment that emphasizes corporate ESG initiatives. The decision to include Bridgestone in this selection is a reflection of its efforts to achieve material circularity,*2 based on the goal of contributing to the creation of a circular economy defined in Milestone 2030. In this year's evaluation, Bridgestone saw substantial improvements in its environmental, social, and governance scores over the previous year. Furthermore, it received perfect scores in all environmental areas (climate change, pollution and resources, supply chain, and water security) for the first time.

Bridgestone has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and established its Mid-Long Term Business Strategy to serve as a guide in accomplishing this vision. In 2020, Bridgestone clarified its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050. The company also put forth a target of reducing total CO 2 emissions by 50 percent from 2011's level by 2030, and initiatives for reducing CO 2 emissions are being advanced toward this goal. By developing a deeper understanding of society and customers and continuously supplying solutions that provide new value to address social and customer issues, the Bridgestone Group is actively contributing to the resolution of social issues and to the accomplishment of the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).