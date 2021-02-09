Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE: STATE SHERIFFS CAPTURE MISSING LAUMAKA WORK FURLOUGH INMATE

Posted on Feb 9, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The State Sheriffs Special Operations Fugitive Unit captured missing work furlough inmate Peter Kanohokula this morning in the Mililani area without incident. On February 5, Kanohokula was reported missing from a 3 a.m. headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. He was not authorized to leave the furlough facility. Sheriffs processed him on an Escape 2 charge and returned him to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Kanohokula was a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status. He is serving time for Ownership/Possession of a Prohibited Firearm/Ammunition. His next parole hearing is scheduled for May 2021.

