Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,300 in the last 365 days.

Evolving Gold settles Debt

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle $67,380 of debt owing to a single creditor, through the issuance of 147,616 common shares.

All shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Charles Jenkins”

Director and Acting CEO

Email: info@evolvinggold.com
Web:  www.evolvinggold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Evolving Gold settles Debt

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.