MicroStar Acquires Kegstar Creating the Leading Global Keg Solutions Provider

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroStar Logistics today announces that it has acquired Kegstar, an international provider of cost-effective outsourced keg solutions with operations across Australia, the UK, Europe and the USA. This combination creates a global growth platform and expanded capabilities to service brewers of all sizes from regional craft customers to large, global brewers.

“We have watched Kegstar closely and admired the way they have helped their customers grow by simplifying brewers’ keg supply chains,” said MicroStar’s President and CEO, Michael Hranicka. “Our cultures, geographies and capabilities are highly complementary allowing us to add strength to strength and open up significant growth opportunities in existing and future markets.”

“MicroStar pioneered the pooled keg model and the way they’ve grown and evolved was part of the inspiration to found the original Kegstar in Australia in 2012,” said Christian Barden, Kegstar’s Global Managing Director. “Between our companies, we have made significant investments in the areas that brewers value most including customer service, quality, technology and sustainability. Bringing it all together under one roof allows us to offer unparalleled flexibility and value to brewers around the world.”

Adding Kegstar expands MicroStar’s network to nearly 6 million high-quality kegs allowing brewers, importers and distributors to benefit from the most dense and efficient independent keg operation in the world.

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996 and majority owned by Freeman Spogli & Co, MicroStar Logistics is the leading diversified keg solutions provider. MicroStar's keg management division leverages two pools of kegs -- KegCraft-branded kegs for midsize, regional brewers and MicroStar-branded kegs for large, national brewers -- to deliver cost-effective outsourced keg solutions. MicroStar’s Quality Services division is the leading keg repair and maintenance operation helping to maintain the quality and lengthen the lifespans of some of the largest keg fleets in the world. For additional information, visit MicroStarLogistics.com

About Kegstar

We make keg rental simple with our smart one-way stainless steel kegs and casks. Each keg has its own unique identity making it easily tracked through your supply chain on our proprietary cloud-based software. In some countries we clean kegs ourselves, in some countries we collect kegs ourselves too but, in every country, we want to help more great beverages get to more happy drinkers and keep it as simple as fill, scan, deliver, repeat! Kegstar has been an individual entrepreneurial part of the global supply-chain logistics company Brambles since 2016, operating in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and the USA.

For further information, please visit kegstar.com

