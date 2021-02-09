Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $4,723,263 or $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to consolidated earnings of $4,006,936 or $0.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We experienced solid earnings growth from improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs and customer growth as well as lower operating expenses.”

Earnings for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were $11,280,861 or $1.38 per diluted share compared to $10,271,186 or $1.27 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Nester attributed the increase in trailing twelve-month net income to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, customer growth, and non-cash equity earnings.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:



RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2020     2019     2020     2019
               
Operating revenues $ 19,517,017   $ 19,785,453   $ 62,806,955   $ 66,595,231
Operating expenses   13,935,630     14,703,474     49,789,365     53,182,010
Operating income   5,581,387     5,081,979     13,017,590     13,413,221
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   1,356,683     1,094,086     5,077,471     3,551,385
Other income, net   330,026     157,643     808,679     383,639
Interest expense   1,019,829     1,085,185     4,033,802     3,886,954
Income before income taxes   6,248,267     5,248,523     14,869,938     13,461,291
Income tax expense   1,525,004     1,241,587     3,589,077     3,190,105
               
Net income $ 4,723,263   $ 4,006,936   $ 11,280,861   $ 10,271,186
               
Net earnings per share of common stock:            
  Basic $ 0.58   $ 0.50   $ 1.38   $ 1.27
  Diluted $ 0.58   $ 0.49   $ 1.38   $ 1.27
               
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.185   $ 0.175   $ 0.710   $ 0.670
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
   Basic   8,167,793     8,081,837     8,147,544     8,059,170
   Diluted   8,182,183     8,113,785     8,164,072     8,094,616
               

 




                          Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
                          (Unaudited)
       
  December 31,
Assets   2020     2019
Current assets $ 20,903,352   $ 21,239,364
Utility plant, net   201,784,393     185,391,008
Other assets   71,666,584     61,552,241
       
  Total Assets $ 294,354,329   $ 268,182,613
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Current liabilities $ 22,526,868   $ 17,503,920
Long-term debt, net   126,141,704     113,772,779
Deferred credits and other liabilities   53,136,216     50,546,779
   Total Liabilities   201,804,788     181,823,478
Stockholders' Equity   92,549,541     86,359,135
       
  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 294,354,329   $ 268,182,613
       

 

Contact:   Randall P. Burton, II
    Vice President and CFO
Telephone:   540-777-3997

 


