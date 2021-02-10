ROE V. WADE - The Movie: CPAC Hosts Worldwide Premiere On February 26
The Red Carpet Event will be the Main Attraction at the Largest Conservative Convention of the Year.NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of February 26, The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will serve as the host of the Red Carpet Premiere of the highly-anticipated film ROE V. WADE. This exclusive event will bring together thousands of leaders and activists in the conservative space, both online and in person, to share in the story behind the most famous court case in US history.
Writer/director Nick Loeb states, “CPAC brings together an audience unparalleled in their commitment to truth and traditional values. The story behind the Roe v. Wade headlines is just as important to understand now as it was in 1973. We are excited to have the opportunity to bring the cast of Roe v. Wade together, in person, to share the untold conspiracy behind the most important court case in US History.”
Premiering a film at this particular event seemed a logical choice for the filmmakers, as the 2021 theme for CPAC is “America Uncancelled.” Not only does it bring together a compelling audience, it allows the film stars and event attendees to participate in a big screen, in-person experience.
Loeb continues, “The topic of Roe v. Wade has divided our country for nearly 50 years. We hope this film can open up conversations on the powerful lobbies that can change the course of our nation. Together we can expose those who seek to diminish our values, and instead bring our country together with a commitment to honoring life.”
The red carpet premiere of ROE V. WADE will occur on Friday, February 26 at 7:30 pm during CPAC 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
ROE V. WADE will release in select theaters for special event screenings, as well as through streaming and VOD services beginning April 2, 2021.
About ROE V WADE: Following the lead of Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Bernard Nathanson and a team of activists commit to driving the case for the legalization of abortion all the way to the supreme court. They discover a poor, uneducated pregnant girl and convince her to let their legal team take her right to have an abortion into the courts. To persuade the Justices, the team must start a blitz that includes fabricating and feeding fake statistics to the media, creating pro-abortion narratives in Hollywood programming, and funding a revolution that will change America forever. roevwademovie.com
About CPAC: The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world. https://cpac.conservative.org/
