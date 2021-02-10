World Sound Healing Day Feb 14, 2021 A Virtual Sonic Valentine of Healing for Earth

World Sound Healing Day '21 Earth, Sound & Music, Valentine Co-create a sonic Valentine for Earth on 2.14.2021 Andi and Jonathan Goldman ~ Pioneering sound healers and award winning authors, musicians and global teachers. (healingsounds.com)

Frequencies and kindness rise around the Earth as we join to co-create Healing Sounds for ALL. Answer: They're all presenting events for World

Let's bathe Earth in a field of Light & Love through Sound every moment of the day! Together we can create symphonies of consciousness that can change available frequencies with our own sounds!” — Jonathan Goldman

BOULDER, CO, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE WORLD'S INVITED

19th Annual World Sound Healing Day Feb 14, 2021. A Virtual Gathering of over 100 events, a Global Valentine of Sound Healing and music for Planet Earth

Question: What do a crystal singing bowl player, a Tibetan Lama, a chamber orchestra, and an electronic dance music DJ have in common?

Answer: They're all presenting events for the 19th annual World Sound Healing Day. Feb. 14, 2021

Join Jonathan & Andi Goldman Feb. 14 from Boulder, CO, 11 AM-12 PM EST US on the Healing Sounds Show, HealthyLife.net, for a special World Sound Healing Day broadcast. Saturday, Feb. 13 at (6:30 PM PST), join Venerable Ngawang Tashi Bapu, former principal chant master for HH The Dalai Lama and Grammy nominee, in a live streaming from Delhi, India on the event portal. Jerelyn Glass, crystal bowl master, professor, singer, The Global Coherence gathering of musicians on Awake TV, Sharron Rose, Six Healing Taoist Sounds, and The Rizonance Festival in Italy will be playing. More than 100 sounders and musicians are offering events on the events portal at worldsoundhealingday.org.

How can I participate: Join one of the many events posted on the World Sound Healing Day Events Portal (worldsoundhealingday.org/events). Or sound personally anytime, any place, in addition to the scheduled online events. "Sounding live from your time zone location on February 14 will help create positive shift and change for our planet," says Goldman.

The purpose of World Sound Healing Day is to:

1). Heal Our Planet

2). Heal Our Waters

3). Raise Our Consciousness

Science and Spirit have shown us that intentionalized sound is quantum in nature and has the ability to interface with the very field of our planet. Data measuring the effects of World Sound Healing Day provided by the Global Consciousness Project at Princeton University, the Global Coherence Initiative, and other organizations shows great promise with regard to the power of consciously created sacred sound to help create positive shifts and changes for ourselves and our planet!.

Everyone Is encouraged to share the event and participate in World Sound Healing Day. The worldwide gathering can birth celebratory activities that bathe Earth in a field of Light & Love through Sound every moment of the day! Together we can create symphonies of consciousness that can change available frequencies with our own sounds!

THROUGH OUR LIGHT, OUR LOVE & OUR SOUNDS,

WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

"We heal ourselves, we heal the planet. We heal the planet, we heal ourselves."

Jonathan Goldman

Jonathan Goldman (healingsounds.com) is available for interviews.

He is an international authority and pioneer in the field of Sound Healing and author of numerous award winning books including The Humming Effect (Inner Traditions 2017, authored with Andi Goldman, an award-winning author, musician and therapist.

Contact: Alec Sims 303-443-8181 info@healingsounds.com | Joan Vann 520-358-0575, chantingriver@gmail.com

