System combination comprising of our popular MLP load cell and our DPM-3 Panel Mount Meter
MLP Load Cell and DPM-3 Panel Mount Meter
A new system for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications.TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular MLP, Mini Low Profile Load Cell, "Mini load cell" and our DPM-3, Panel Mount Load Cell Meter. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The DPM-3 can be scaled to a full five digits/samples 60 readings per second/analog output and true peak reading capability. This is a tension and compression Load Cell constructed from stainless steel and aluminum alloy and offered in a variety of ranges from 10 LBS. to 1,000 LBS. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge based load cells.
