EDOBIO Skincare Line Launches the Saketernal Series With a New and Sustainable Proprietary Ingredient
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contributing positively to the planet's ecology while embodying clean beauty, EDOBIO announces a new healthy lifestyle product trio. The Saketernal Series skincare line is an homage to the old and the new as it combines proprietary technology with methods passed down from the Edo period. Slated for launch on February 25th, the new beauty products include the Radiance Booster Mask, the Fresh Balancing Toner, and the Intensive Hydration Serum.
So what is the new sustainable ingredient? The anti-aging treatment starts by marrying fermented sake lees to a BiProGE lactobacillus. It then extracts the yeast found in rice paddy soil and adds peptides, amino acids, and vitamins to create a unique skin moisturizing system. Promoting natural brightening of the skin, it employs arbutin, linoleic acid, and BiProGE lactic acid as well.
A representative of EDOBIO said of their eco-friendly manufacturing process, “Typically, sake lees produced in the brewing process are partly recycled into amazake or, sweet sake. Some are used for cosmetics but, most of them are disposed of as waste. In cooperation with Michisakari Sake Brewery, sake lees are recycled by EDOBIO. Using our own technology, we introduce this new sustainable ingredient to the market.”
For more information, visit https://www.edobio.com.
About EDOBIO:
EDOBIO is a Japanese skincare brand based in Japan. The company offers a full line of skincare products and premium teas derived from plants of Japanese origin and developed and manufactured in Japan. Its name combines the words “edo” and “bio” to reflect the brand’s incorporation of Japanese skincare trends that date back to the Edo Period (1603-1868) and the modern-day trademark biotech processes.
Shohei Yamada
