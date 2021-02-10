Innovation Partnership Poised to Accelerate Automation

Share This Article

Coterie Innovation Hub now available on Blue Prism DX

Coterie is being added to the Blue Prism DX as they have demonstrated an innovative spirit and commitment to driving the intelligent automation industry forward.”” — Blue Prism’s chief partner strategy officer, Linda Dotts

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) continues to demonstrate why its Digital Exchange (DX) is the go-to online community for accessing intelligent automation capabilities, as Coterie Solutions recently joined the Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as an affiliate partner, combining the power of Ideation and Innovation Management to help grow the Digital Workforce of the future.The DX accelerates automation adoption by giving users the ability to easily integrate Blue Prism’s intelligent digital workforce with business process management (BPM), OCR, AI, machine learning, and front and back office productivity tools.The Innovation Hub, SaaS platform from Coterie Solutions is now accessible on the DX, enabling Blue Prism customers and partners to quickly engage and integrate these new capabilities into Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce, with no coding required. New capabilities include quickly building an engaged community that can crowdsource new automation ideas, assess these ideas using Blue Prism’s proven Robotic Operating Model (ROM) then track ideas from project start to completion with a dashboard showing portfolio performance visibility across your entire enterprise. End to end Ideation and Innovation Management is further supported by even providing a digital “Radar” to identify new automation opportunities from various signals from your employees, partners, suppliers, and customers.To date, Blue Prism DX assets have been downloaded tens of thousands of times, making it the ideal online community for augmenting and extending traditional RPA deployments.Blue Prism’s chief partner strategy officer, Linda Dotts, says: “We’ve built the most successful intelligent automation ecosystem on the planet. Coterie Solutions is being added to a community of more than 37,000 users and 4,125 registered companies, accounting for tens of thousands of downloads. They’ve demonstrated an innovative spirit and commitment to driving the intelligent automation industry forward.”If your organization is looking for new ways to expand the value of your Digital Workforce, the following is a summary of the new capabilities being brought to market by the new TAP affiliate partner:Coterie Solutions: The integration between Blue Prism and Coterie Solutions enables enterprise users to quickly experience purpose ready, innovation hubs, tailored to RPA that specifically address the difficulties companies are facing in passing the ‘20 bot barrier’. Companies need a new way to innovate, brainstorm and manage the RPA programs to succeed. Using the Innovation Hub, companies will find it easy to build innovation communities, crowdsource new RPA ideas and manage the assessment and project results all from one easy and fun platform.Co-Founder of Coterie, Scott McKinnon, says: “Companies have jumped into RPA with both feet and early results are promising. However, many companies hit a barrier and struggle to validate new ideas quickly and efficiently. We can offer our RPA expertise visualized in workflows, assessment forms and most importantly engaging ideation strategies, all in a matter of days.”Innovation Hub for Blue Prism is available today. Customers can have an Innovation Community live and issuing challenges within a few weeks through our optimized SaaS environment and proven enablement services.To find out more please Coterie’s website at www.coteriesolutions.us

