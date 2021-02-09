Wearable Devices in Sports Market at CAGR 15.98% Incipient Growth, Industry Trends & Demands Prominent Players are Adidas, Nike Communications, Inc., Apple, Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm, Sony, Jawbone, HTC

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The research and analysis conducted by Data Bridge Market Research on Wearable Devices in Sports Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Wearable Devices in Sports industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Wearable Devices in Sports Market report is provided that covers many work areas.



Wearable Devices in sports market is expected to grow USD 102.2 billion at CAGR of 15.98% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on wearable devices in sports market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth has been directly impacting the growth of wearable devices in sports market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

Adidas

Nike

Under Armor Inc.

Apple

Garmin Ltd.

Zepp Labs, Inc.

Catapult Sports Pty Ltd

StretchSense

Misfit Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sony

Jawbone

Lifesense Group

Guangdong BBK Electronics Co., ltd.

Xiomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Huawei

HTC

Xiaomi Global Community

Fitbit

Xiaomi.

Global Community among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing popularity about the benefit of these devices among professional athletes and recreational fitness consumers is a driving factor for the Wearable Devices in Sports Market. Increasing social awareness and various benefits of wearable electronics is also a driver for the wearable devices in sports market. Increasing disposable income and smartphone penetration is an opportunity for the wearable devices in sports market. A high degree of research and development by the market players is expected to enhance technology and is an opportunity for the wearable devices in sports market.

Data privacy concerns are a challenge for the wearable devices in sports market. However, low battery life and high initial cost is the main restraint for the growth of wearable devices in sports market during the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Wearable Devices in Sports Market Scope and Market Size

Wearable devices in sports market is segmented on the basis of component, device type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



Wearable devices in sports market on the basis of component has been segmented as hardware and software.



Based on device type, the wearable devices in sports market has been segmented into pedometers, activity monitors, smart fabrics, sports & running computers, fitness & heart rate monitors and others. Others are further segmented into cycling computers and pursuit monitors.



Based on application, the wearable devices in sports market has been segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare and enterprise & industrial application.



Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume



North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume



The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume



Major Highlights of Wearable Devices in Sports market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Wearable Devices in Sports market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of the world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behaviour as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Wearable Devices in Sports market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Wearable Devices in Sports market.

Research Methodology: Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or you can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Reasons to Get this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players



