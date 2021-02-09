Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Amends Credit Agreement to Extend Maturity and Increase Borrowing Capacity Under its Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- Increases facility by $150 million and extends it to 2026



RARITAN, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX) ("Ortho"), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced that certain of its subsidiaries successfully amended their June 30, 2014 credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) on February 5, 2021.

The amendment increases the revolving credit facility under the Credit Agreement by $150 million to an aggregate amount of $500 million and extends the maturity date to February 26, 2026, provided that such date may be accelerated subject to certain circumstances.

The Company has filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission with more information regarding the Amended Credit Agreement.

