Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 9F Inc. – JFU

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 22, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the purported value and benefits of the Company’s financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited (“PICC”) had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under the Cooperation Agreement; the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the Cooperation Agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

