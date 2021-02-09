DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyson Foods, Inc. – TSN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 5, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; and due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

