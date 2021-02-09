The Snow Agency Ranked the #1 US Digital Marketing Agency in January Rankings by DesignRush

/EIN News/ -- Edgewater, NJ, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Snow Agency has been recognized on Yahoo! Finance ranked as the #1 US Digital Marketing Agency & Digital Agency in January by DesignRush, a top B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies.

According to DesignRush, over 52% of businesses plan to increase their investment in digital transformation in 2021. Simply put, the need for innovative yet reliable digital marketing solutions has never been greater. These rankings share DesignRush’s “experts best qualified to grow businesses online in 2021.”

“Understanding and providing solutions to problems is the foundation of our business. It’s what my brother Jon and I focused on when we started and scaled our own brands, and it’s now our top priority for our clients. We’re thrilled to be recognized as the #1 digital marketing agency in the US for January by DesignRush and humbled to be ranked alongside a great group of agencies. This sets a high bar for the rest of 2021. But I’m confident our work and upcoming developments will deliver even more outstanding results,” said CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Snow.

“This ranking is a testament to both the client satisfaction and customer service our team provides. Their day-to-day efforts and insightful growth strategies have been key to our success. As an agency, this is a great achievement. I’m thrilled that DesignRush and Yahoo! Finance have acknowledged the tremendous work of our team and given the digital marketing world a small glimpse of what Dan and I get to see every day,” said COO and Co-Founder Jonathan Snow.

The Snow Agency is a performance digital marketing and creative agency whose customized brand strategies and content production maximize the impact of direct response ads and creatives on Facebook/Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, and Email/SMS. To date, they’ve brought in over $250 million in sales for their clients.

Daniel and Jonathan Snow founded The Snow Agency after they spent nearly a decade discovering, testing, and scaling their revolutionary marketing strategies. They did all this from nothing, spending their own money on brands they started from scratch to pinpoint the most impactful ad strategies brands can use to grow and scale effectively. Their hard work and dedication led to the brothers growing, scaling, and exiting several successful companies they built from the ground up. Today, The Snow Agency combines Daniel and Jonathan’s nuanced understanding of business needs with customizable digital growth strategies, providing full-service digital marketing to brands seeking transformative results. Their work and expertise have been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, Entrepreneur, Post Funnel, Shopify, and MarketWatch among other publications.