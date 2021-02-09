Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Marketing Communications Honors

In-House Team Produced Award-winning Annual Report for 15th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Fiscal Year 2020 annual report has won two marketing communications awards—a MarCom Award (Gold) and a Service Industry Advertising Award (Silver). This is the 15th straight year that the annual report has been honored in national and international competitions. 

In addition, the CTC-produced U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Sustainability Report 2020 won a MarCom Award (Gold) and a Service Industry Advertising Award (Merit).

“Year after year, I continue to be impressed with the creativity and excellence that our corporate communications team brings to our annual report and our many other projects,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the annual report. “We appreciate and are humbled by the recognition for the quality of our work.” 

The international MarCom Awards program is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. The top 20 percent of the approximately 6,000 entries earn gold awards. Winners represent a wide range of organizations, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Service Industry Advertising Awards recognize the advertising achievements in the service industry, as opposed to product-based companies. Only the top 17 percent of the 1,200 entries earn a gold or silver award. The program recognizes execution, creativity, quality, consumer appeal, and overall breakthrough advertising content.

CTC’s annual report has won 23 marketing communications awards in the past 14 years, including the two most recent awards as well as honors from Hermes, Ragan Communications, and APEX. 

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachments 


Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-269-2490
bevanm@ctc.com

Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Marketing Communications Honors

