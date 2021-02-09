Corizon Health Named Military Friendly Company with Supplier Diversity Designation

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today that the company has been designated as a 2021 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Company.



Corizon Health has a reputation for hiring military veterans and has committed to continuing its long-standing program of hiring qualified military candidates across the nation in all areas of the company. To solidify our commitment to the nation's military and increasing military hires, we have developed a new Military Recruiting Strategy, which is designed specifically to make the "military to civilian" transition a seamless process. Corizon Health has many professional career path options, enhancing opportunities and upward mobility within the company. Military veterans understand this concept and have proven to be a successful part of the team.

“Corizon is proud to have many veterans among our staff dedicated to our mission of providing healthcare to often underserved members of our communities,” said Corizon CEO James Hyman. “We appreciate the designation of Military Friendly as it recognizes that we welcome service members as they take the next step in their careers.”

“The Military Friendly® Companies list represents a growing number of organizations who are taking a holistic approach on engagement, retention, and support in the military and service member community,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships for Military Friendly. “Their dedication, persistence, and continued evolution is what sets these companies apart. A holistic approach is what creates scalability and leads to success.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com. Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.