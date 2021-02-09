Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PC Matic Launches New User Interface

Next generation interface released to home users; Interface delivers more dependable and accessible cybersecurity solutions; Product released worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Myrtle Beach, SC, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced and released PC Matic 4.0, a next generation user interface for its home cybersecurity solution. 

PC Matic 4.0 delivers a more dependable and accessible cybersecurity solution to users via an entirely refreshed user interface and a host of performance enhancements. Released worldwide to new and existing customers, PC Matic 4.0 features updates such as: 

  • A larger and more expansive user interface
  • Updated maintenance statistics that make it easier for users to understand what PC Matic has done on their device (malware removed, vulnerabilities patched, drivers updated, etc.)
  • An easier to use and more conveniently placed scan feature
  • Simplified, one-click access to PC Matic’s customer support team
  • Enhanced navigation features which streamline the customer’s ability to utilize the product

 “Our customers and their experience are our top priority,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. “These product enhancements, paired with our cutting-edge technology, are part of our ongoing commitment to best-serving and protecting our users from cyber threats that continue to evolve in complexity and frequency every day.”

More information on PC Matic 4.0 may be found at www.pcmatic.com.

Attachments 


Gavin J. Smith
PC Matic
202-695-5668
gavin@pcmatic.com

