Technology Integration Group Canada Recognized as Growth Partner of the Year by Riverbed

Award honors channel partners for outstanding achievement in 2020, and helping customers as they modernized and accelerated cloud and work-from-anywhere models

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Integration Group (TIG), a premier ISO 9001:2008 certified, full-service IT systems integrator, today announced that it has won the Riverbed Global Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas region. The awards were presented at the Riverbed Sales Kick-Off event. The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized partners for excellence in driving business results and in helping customers maximize performance and visibility of networks and applications, in a year that organizations modernized and accelerated cloud and work-from-anywhere models due to the global pandemic.

As one of TIG Canada’s top partners, Riverbed and TIG have been collaborating for more than 12 years. Both working together to supply the government and commercial markets with innovative IT solutions for any challenge.

“Our partnership with Riverbed has been crucial to our ability to solve some of the most complex network bandwidth challenges in Canada, those of our public sector clients and the citizens they serve,” said Paul Cooper, President of TIG Canada, adding “Our entire team of engineers, account managers, and support reps have all worked hard to earn this recognition.”

“With this award, we congratulate Technology Integration Group’s performance and achievements as a Riverbed partner and an instrumental member of our partner program community,” said Dan Smoot, Chief Operating Officer at Riverbed. “The Riverbed Partner Awards celebrate our partners' successes and exemplify how together we deliver industry-leading solutions that provide greater visibility and performance into networks and applications from anywhere while helping to address IT complexity. Ultimately, together we provide customers superior results that raise productivity, user experience, and overall business performance.”

About Technology Integration Group

Founded and headquartered in San Diego since 1981, TIG is a single source of IT solutions for small, medium, enterprise, government, and education organizations. The company is ISO 9001:2015 with TL9000 and ISO/IEC 20243:2015 - O-TTPS certified for provisioning secure technology hardware, software, and accessories; integrating value-added and other professional services for the enterprise and end-user IT environments.



In addition to the company’s headquarters in San Diego, TIG Canada has offices in Ottawa and Toronto and has been serving public and commercial sector customers for over 20 years and ranks in the top half of the CDN Top 100 solution provider list. For more information visit www.tig-canada.ca

CONTACT: Paul Cooper, President Technology Integration Group Canada EMAIL: paul.cooper@tig.com