Cadenza Innovation Founder Explores the Advanced Battery Architectures Fueling a Safer Transition to Clean Energy

Lithium-ion Pioneer Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud Showcases Innovative “Supercell” Technology in Remarks at NAATBatt Annual Conference, 38th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit and Greentech Media Webcast

/EIN News/ -- WILTON, Conn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation , provider of the patented and UL-listed supercell design for manufacturing safer, higher-performing, lower-cost lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will share her insights during this week’s NAATBatt Annual Conference and at next month’s International Battery Seminar & Exhibit, the world’s longest-running annual battery industry event.



A renowned battery expert with dozens of patents in the space, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will discuss the global demand for safe, high-performing and cost-effective batteries to drive even more rapid deployment of energy storage systems (ESS) installations, especially in urban settings. Her presentations follow a webcast on the topic earlier this month hosted by Greentech Media and moderated by Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables Head of Energy Storage Daniel Finn-Foley.

Details and links to Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s virtual event participation follow:

NAATBatt 2021: “Innovation in Battery Pack Design and Strategy: Can Our Industry Support the Global Energy Transition?”

Thursday, February 11, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. EST

Summary: Moderated by American Battery Solutions Chief Customer Officer John Warner, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will join SVOLT Vice President of International Sales and Marketing Jeff Yambrick to examine new battery technology advances and the evolving markets for innovative batteries. Core to the discussion will be the ESS demonstration project at the White Plains headquarters of the New York Power Authority (NYPA), which highlights Cadenza’s collaboration with NYPA – the largest state public power organization in the nation. Cadenza’s safe, high-performing, low-cost supercell is the cornerstone of the novel project, which showcases peak shaving and demand management capabilities and is another key step in advancing New York State’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.

38th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit: “ Trust, But Verify: Best Practices in Architecting and Testing Battery Safety ”

Tuesday, March 9, 10:20 – 10:50 a.m. EST

Summary: Fires involving the Arizona Public Service, NIO and Tesla – along with more than a dozen at South Korea power grid facilities – have heightened questions and concerns about Li-ion battery safety. Rightly so. Any number of fires is unacceptable; safety is always paramount. However, Li-ion batteries aren’t inherently unsafe. It’s how they’re architected that directly affects their safety. Through real-world examples, including Cadenza’s grid energy storage project at NYPA’s White Plains headquarters, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will explore the current state and future of Li-ion, architecting battery safety and the criticality of testing. Following her presentation, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will participate in a Q&A panel session to conclude the event’s Safety Testing track.

Greentech Media Webinar: “Deploying Energy Storage Systems in Urban Environments: Safety Driving Global Growth Opportunity”

On-demand replay available via registration link above

Summary: While critical to driving the global clean energy transition, ESS deployments remain limited in urban areas due to safety concerns inherent in legacy batteries. Now, advanced Li-ion battery architectures, paired with extensive testing and compliance requirements, are overcoming the risks of fires and explosions. Led by Finn-Foley, this session features Dr. Lampe-Onnerud, NYPA President and CEO Gil Quiniones and CarbonQuest Vice President Doug Staker providing actionable insights and best practices to ensure safe, reliable, low-cost ESS deployments, particularly in urban areas.

Cadenza licenses a patented and UL-listed Li-ion battery technology platform to global manufacturers targeting the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets. With safety at the heart of its design, the company’s ‘supercell’ technology features a highly simplified energy storage platform designed to eliminate the risk of fires caused by cascading thermal runaway. The platform’s architecture provides a pathway for Li-based storage systems to break through cost barriers and achieve the discharge duration desired while maintaining the fast response and high-efficiency performance characteristics that Li-ion cells deliver. Notably, UL 9540A testing confirms Cadenza’s battery design prevents thermal propagation in grid energy storage applications.

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low-cost and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-listed technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. The company’s corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com or follow us at @CadenzaInno.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Bryan Grillo

CHEN PR for Cadenza Innovation

bgrillo@chenpr.com

781.672.3129

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd87c570-5156-4803-a102-d615dcb4a518