Local Grocery Distribution Center to Hire 100 New Employees

GREENCASTLE, Pa., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADUSA Distribution LLC, the distribution company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced plans to hire more than 100 new team members in its distribution center at 200 Commerce Dr. in Greencastle, Pa., offering competitive pay, benefits and flexible work schedules. This distribution center is a service provider to Food Lion, delivering product to 154 local Food Lion stores.

“The past year has been an unprecedented time for grocery,” said Mike Snavely, Distribution Center Lead. “Each of our associates plays an invaluable role in ensuring local families have access to the food and other products they need. Every day, we believe our associates are superheroes and this is true now more than ever. We’re excited to welcome 100 new associates into our ADUSA Distribution family, where we not only offer competitive compensation and benefits, but also a culture of care and the opportunity to grow a career.”

The company is currently hiring for:

Full-Time Drivers, with a $10,000 sign-on bonus*

Full-Time Selectors, with a $2,000 sign-on bonus

Full-Time Sanitation roles

Full-Time Forklift Drivers

Full-Time Salaried Facilities Maintenance Manager



Interested candidates can indicate their interest in open roles here, and qualified applicants will be contacted by a recruiter.



This hiring push continues a trend of rapid hiring at the distribution center over the last four months, when over 200 new employees have been hired.

All ADUSA Distribution Centers, including the Greencastle facility, have rigorous health and safety measures in place. ADUSA Distribution requires all associates to comply with all government orders at its facilities at all times. Associates are required to wear masks at all times while indoors, including break rooms and other common facilities. In addition, ADUSA Distribution requires all associates to complete daily health assessments, temperature checks before entering facilities and other measures to ensure a safe and healthy workplace at all times.

*Truck Drivers will be employees of ADUSA Transportation, the transportation company of Ahold Delhaize USA, but will be based out of the Greencastle distribution center. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is required.

About ADUSA Distribution

ADUSA Distribution, LLC is the distribution company of Ahold Delhaize USA, providing distribution services to one of the largest grocery retail supply chains in the nation. ADUSA Distribution supports a large, growing network of traditional and ecommerce distribution centers on the East Coast. ADUSA Distribution is part of a supply chain transformation taking place across Ahold Delhaize USA companies. Leveraging a $480 million investment, ADUSA Distribution is helping to evolve the supply chain network to a fully integrated self-distribution model of the future serving leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. In 2020, ADUSA Distribution and its third-party partners shipped nearly 1.2 billion cases or 10 billion retail units of product.

Contact:

Erin DeWaters