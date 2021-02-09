Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,270 in the last 365 days.

Weigh in on a Standard Protecting Small and Medium Organizations from Cyber Threats

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CIO Strategy Council invites stakeholders to provide input on a proposed minimum set cyber security controls for small and medium organizations. The proposed controls form the basis of the released draft National Standard of Canada for the CyberSecure Canada certification program. The draft is available for public review until April 1st, 2021.

The draft expands on baseline cyber security controls laid out by the Communication Security Establishment (CSE) with how-to guidance and readymade informative templates to help small and medium sized organizations improve their cyber posture. The proposed national standard also draws insights from controls outlined in relevant regional and international standards, such as those described in ISO/IEC 27001.

“Cybersecurity can be a source of comparative advantage,” said Keith Jansa, Executive Director of the CIO Strategy Council. “Easy-to-implement guidance will help small and medium sized organizations in retail, construction, and food services – naming only a few – to increase consumer trust in doing business.”

In 2019, the Standards Council of Canada engaged the CIO Strategy Council to develop this national standard to support the Government of Canada’s CyberSecure Canada certification program for SMOs.

For more information or any questions about the Council’s standards development activities, please contact Matthew MacNeil

Additional Background 

Canada’s new Cyber Security Program for SMOs: An inside look at the development of Canada’s National Cyber Security Standard — Cyber Business Review

New standard in development to protect Canadian SMEs against cyberattacks | Standards Council of Canada

About CIO Strategy Council 

The CIO Strategy Council is Canada’s national forum that brings together the country’s most forward-thinking chief information officers and executive technology leaders to collectively mobilize on common digital priorities. Cutting across major sectors of the Canadian economy – public, private and not for profit – the Council harnesses the collective expertise and action of Canada’s CIOs to accelerate Canada’s digital transformation. In 2019, the Standards Council of Canada accredited the CIO Strategy Council to develop National Standards of Canada supporting the data-driven economy. www.ciostrategycouncil.com

About CyberSecure Canada 

CyberSecure Canada is a federal cyber certification program that aims to raise the cyber security baseline among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Canada 

For more information: 

Katie Gibson
Vice President, Strategy and Partnership
CIO Strategy Council
katie.gibson@ciostrategycouncil.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Weigh in on a Standard Protecting Small and Medium Organizations from Cyber Threats

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.