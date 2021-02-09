Weigh in on a Standard Protecting Small and Medium Organizations from Cyber Threats

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CIO Strategy Council invites stakeholders to provide input on a proposed minimum set cyber security controls for small and medium organizations. The proposed controls form the basis of the released draft National Standard of Canada for the CyberSecure Canada certification program. The draft is available for public review until April 1st, 2021.



The draft expands on baseline cyber security controls laid out by the Communication Security Establishment (CSE) with how-to guidance and readymade informative templates to help small and medium sized organizations improve their cyber posture. The proposed national standard also draws insights from controls outlined in relevant regional and international standards, such as those described in ISO/IEC 27001.

“Cybersecurity can be a source of comparative advantage,” said Keith Jansa, Executive Director of the CIO Strategy Council. “Easy-to-implement guidance will help small and medium sized organizations in retail, construction, and food services – naming only a few – to increase consumer trust in doing business.”

In 2019, the Standards Council of Canada engaged the CIO Strategy Council to develop this national standard to support the Government of Canada’s CyberSecure Canada certification program for SMOs.

For more information or any questions about the Council’s standards development activities, please contact Matthew MacNeil.

Additional Background

Canada’s new Cyber Security Program for SMOs: An inside look at the development of Canada’s National Cyber Security Standard — Cyber Business Review

New standard in development to protect Canadian SMEs against cyberattacks | Standards Council of Canada

About CIO Strategy Council

The CIO Strategy Council is Canada’s national forum that brings together the country’s most forward-thinking chief information officers and executive technology leaders to collectively mobilize on common digital priorities. Cutting across major sectors of the Canadian economy – public, private and not for profit – the Council harnesses the collective expertise and action of Canada’s CIOs to accelerate Canada’s digital transformation. In 2019, the Standards Council of Canada accredited the CIO Strategy Council to develop National Standards of Canada supporting the data-driven economy. www.ciostrategycouncil.com

About CyberSecure Canada

CyberSecure Canada is a federal cyber certification program that aims to raise the cyber security baseline among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Canada

For more information:

Katie Gibson

Vice President, Strategy and Partnership

CIO Strategy Council

katie.gibson@ciostrategycouncil.com