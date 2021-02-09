Idemitsu Lubricants America Expands Partnership with Mazda Motorsports USA - Supports MX-5 Cup

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewing its strategic sponsorship agreement with Mazda Motorsports USA, Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) continues its association as the Official Oil Partner of the Mazda Daytona Prototype International (DPi) Car #55 at the WeatherTech IMSA Series this year. Taking the partnership with Mazda Motorsports USA to the next level in 2021, Idemitsu Lubricants America will also be the official Title Sponsor of the MX-5 Cup Series. The series, newly titled as the "Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Series presented by BFGoodrich® Tires" is the signature spec series for the Mazda Road to 24 (#MRT24) with the MX-5 Cup champion being awarded $250,000.

As a strategic partner of Mazda, Idemitsu shares the same vision as Mazda when it comes to the promotion and development of motorsports across the US. “Enabling access and empowering upcoming race drivers to take up the sport in a safe, organized and progressive manner is the reason why Mazda Motorsports is the undisputed leader in motorsports development in the United States, especially at the grassroots level. We at Idemitsu are honored to be partnering with Mazda Motorsports in this extremely important mission,” said Bob Hashmi, Head of Marketing at Idemitsu Lubricants America.

The MX-5 Cup cars start as a complete MX-5 road car from the Mazda Hiroshima, Japan, factory before being transported to engineering development partner Flis Performance in Daytona Beach, Florida. Once they are in the Sunshine State, they are transformed into race cars. The transformation from road car to race car includes disassembly of the production car, welding and painting of a full roll cage and interior, and adding more than 250 motorsports-specific parts. Other components of the car, including the Mazda SKYACTIV® 2.0-liter engine, are sealed to ensure a competitive and cost-effective platform.

Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) proudly supports Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) as its official factory-fill lubricants partner and as the bulk oil supplier to the Genuine Mazda Premium Oil Program.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1911, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) is a Japanese petroleum company and the second-largest refiner and lubricants supplier in Japan. In order to evolve into a resilient business entity, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. will continue to, both domestically and abroad, operate and expand in the following five business segments: Petroleum Products, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Electricity & Renewable Energy, and Resources. The company's Functional Materials segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation

Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) is a premier lubricants manufacturer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., committed to providing quality, innovation, and service to customers across North America. ILAC offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating performance from a full range of lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors. Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation provides environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance efficiencies and minimize cost.

About Mazda North American Operations

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees Mazda vehicles' sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Mazda Motor de Mexico manages operations in Mexico in Mexico City.

